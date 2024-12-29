Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

SOAGY opened at $45.00 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.