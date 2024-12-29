Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
SOAGY opened at $45.00 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What is a Special Dividend?
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.