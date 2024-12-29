Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 145,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 68,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

About Eskay Mining

(Get Free Report)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.