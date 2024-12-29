Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Drops By 33.3%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
Shares of Suncorp Group stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
