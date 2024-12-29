Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Drops By 33.3%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

Shares of Suncorp Group stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Suncorp Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.