Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Shares Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Halfords Group Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

