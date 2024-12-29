Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.36 and last traded at $50.50. 814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.12.

Global X Guru Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Guru Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Guru Index ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Free Report) by 14,285.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Global X Guru Index ETF worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global X Guru Index ETF

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

