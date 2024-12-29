Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in December

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.54.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, ZEL, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO.

