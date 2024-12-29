Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in December

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.0 days.
Meliá Hotels International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.54.
About Meliá Hotels International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Meliá Hotels International
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.