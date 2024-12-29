Short Interest in Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Drops By 43.5%

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,633,900 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 4,658,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 560.4 days.

Shares of SMBMF opened at $1.34 on Friday. Seatrium has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Seatrium Limited provides engineering solutions to the offshore, marine, and energy industries. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, Gravifloat, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, TLPs, SPARs, and SSP solutions.

