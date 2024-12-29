iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 289,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 345,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.
iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.