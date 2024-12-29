Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group Trading Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS SHZHY opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $11.15.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

