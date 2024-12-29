Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.25. 19,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 17,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile
for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.
