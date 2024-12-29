Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.25. 19,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 17,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 ( NYSE:TVE Free Report ) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

