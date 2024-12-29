Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 20,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 82,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 343.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 112,635 shares during the last quarter.

About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

