Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 1,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 39,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of C$40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.05.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

