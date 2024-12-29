Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Silex Systems Price Performance

Shares of SILXY stock opened at C$15.48 on Friday. Silex Systems has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$22.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.18.

Get Silex Systems alerts:

Silex Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Silex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.