Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.31. 6,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 7,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.66% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.