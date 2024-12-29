Short Interest in Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Rises By 144.2%

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 144.2% from the November 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 276.0 days.

Soitec Price Performance

Shares of SLOIF opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Soitec has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $180.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.69.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It provides CONNECT Radio Frequency Silicon-on-Insulator (RF-SOI) for smartphone front-end modules; CONNECT Piezoelectric-on-Insulator RF filters for smartphone; and CONNECT RF gallium nitride for 5g infrastructure base stations and smartphones, as well as CONNECT Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI).

