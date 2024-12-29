China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,535,300 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 6,781,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.4 days.
China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SNPMF opened at $0.53 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Petroleum & Chemical
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.