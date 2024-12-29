Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Singapore Airlines Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Singapore Airlines has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Singapore Airlines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Singapore Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.