Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SERE) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 63.77 ($0.80). Approximately 56,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 215,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.81).
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.76. The company has a market capitalization of £85.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,188.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 9.26.
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25,000.00%.
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with a regular and attractive level of income return together with the potential for long term income and capital growth through investing in commercial real estate in Continental Europe.
