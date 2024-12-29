Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Increases By 24.7%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

SMC Stock Performance

Shares of SMECF opened at $391.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.35. SMC has a twelve month low of $375.37 and a twelve month high of $622.00.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

