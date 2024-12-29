Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Drops By 26.2%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
SMA Solar Technology Trading Down 2.0 %
OTCMKTS SMTGY opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $6.60.
