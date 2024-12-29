Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Drops By 26.2%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

SMA Solar Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS SMTGY opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

