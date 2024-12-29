Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY opened at $14.06 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.
About Sinopharm Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sinopharm Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.