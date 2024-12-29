Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY opened at $14.06 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.