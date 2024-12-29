Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5275 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lineage has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85.
Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($3.22). Lineage had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Lineage’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lineage will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lineage
Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.
