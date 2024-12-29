FMC Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

FMC has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FMC to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

FMC Stock Down 0.2 %

FMC stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. FMC has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $270,245.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,485.83. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

