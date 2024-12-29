AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on January 15th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6402 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 97.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of AGNCN opened at $25.77 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

