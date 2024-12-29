MFA Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
MFA Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 85.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.
MFA Financial Stock Performance
Shares of MFA stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.11. MFA Financial has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
