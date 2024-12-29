Massachusetts Business Development Corp. (MBDC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.15 on January 22nd

Massachusetts Business Development Corp. (OTC:MBDC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Massachusetts Business Development Stock Performance
Shares of MBDC stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Massachusetts Business Development has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00.
Massachusetts Business Development Company Profile
