Massachusetts Business Development Corp. (MBDC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.15 on January 22nd

Massachusetts Business Development Corp. (OTC:MBDC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Massachusetts Business Development Stock Performance

Shares of MBDC stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Massachusetts Business Development has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00.

Massachusetts Business Development Company Profile

Massachusetts Business Development Corp. provides supplemental financing and financial services to growing companies in Massachusetts. It offers equity investments, loans, and guarantees. The company is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

