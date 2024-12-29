New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NYMTL opened at $22.79 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

