New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:NYMTL opened at $22.79 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
