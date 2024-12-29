AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a dec 24 dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 84.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

