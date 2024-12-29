Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 28th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Host Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 48.1% per year over the last three years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

