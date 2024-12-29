Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 28th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Host Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 48.1% per year over the last three years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HSTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

