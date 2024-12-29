Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (WTW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on January 15th

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Willis Towers Watson Public has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. Willis Towers Watson Public has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to earn $18.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $316.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $237.50 and a 1-year high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.