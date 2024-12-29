Lennox International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Lennox International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennox International to earn $23.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $620.03 on Friday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $412.09 and a 12-month high of $682.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.75.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a return on equity of 148.52% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.52, for a total transaction of $337,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,038.72. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total value of $125,098.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,458.54. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,106 shares of company stock worth $1,353,233. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $579.38.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

