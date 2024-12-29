FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

FirstService has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years. FirstService has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstService to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $183.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. FirstService has a twelve month low of $141.26 and a twelve month high of $197.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.87.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

