New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

New York Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYMTM stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

