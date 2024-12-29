Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 96.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a current ratio of 37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.97. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.95 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 168,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,120.32. This represents a 7.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.