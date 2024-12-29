FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.03) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.03). Approximately 11,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 35,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($3.98).

FW Thorpe Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 328.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 338.98. The company has a market capitalization of £375.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,523.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

FW Thorpe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a GBX 7.58 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

