Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Trading Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The stock has a market cap of C$44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

