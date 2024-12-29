Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Shares Down 21% – Time to Sell?

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was down 21% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.
Colruyt Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Colruyt Group Company Profile
Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.
