Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10. 14,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 8,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Roots Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$84.53 million, a P/E ratio of 210.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.10.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

