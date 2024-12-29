Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Stock Price Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 6,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 13,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

