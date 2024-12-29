Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Stock Price Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 6,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 13,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.
About Vanadiumcorp Resource
VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanadiumcorp Resource
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.