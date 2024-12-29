Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Nabtesco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nabtesco Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots’ joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

