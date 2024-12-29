Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Trading Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.52). 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 28,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.50).
Shearwater Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £9.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
About Shearwater Group
The Group’s differentiated full service offering spans identity and access management and data security, cybersecurity solutions and managed security services, and security governance, risk and compliance.
