Platinex (CVE:PTX) Shares Up 7.3% – Should You Buy?

Platinex Inc (CVE:PTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 257,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 294,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Platinex Stock Up 7.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.
Platinex Company Profile
Platinex Inc is an exploration and evaluation-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. Its properties include Shining Tree Gold Property, Herrick Deposit, Nabish Lake and South McFaulds. The Company holds interest in approximately 140 claims (over 5,680 acres) in Shining Tree Gold Property, situated in Churchill, MacMurchy and Asquith Townships in Ontario.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Platinex
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Platinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.