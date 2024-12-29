Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Trading 2.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.80 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.80 ($0.50). 14,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 11,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.49).

Gusbourne Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £24.22 million, a P/E ratio of -663.33 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00.

Get Gusbourne alerts:

About Gusbourne

(Get Free Report)

Gusbourne produces and distributes a range of high quality and award winning vintage English sparkling wines from grapes grown in its own vineyards in Kent and West Sussex.

The Gusbourne business was founded by Andrew Weeber in 2004 with the first vineyard plantings at Appledore in Kent. The first wines were released in 2010 to critical acclaim.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.