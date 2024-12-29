Short Interest in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Declines By 34.4%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 million, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts.

