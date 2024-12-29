Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Shares Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.