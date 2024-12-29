Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Short Interest Update

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Western Acquisition Ventures as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAVS stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Western Acquisition Ventures has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

