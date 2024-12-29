Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Expands By 58.3%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $42.19.
About Tsingtao Brewery
