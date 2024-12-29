Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Update

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Uniper Price Performance

UNPRF stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Uniper has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Green Generation, Flexible Generation, and Greener Commodities. The Green Generation segment operates emission-free electricity generation facilities, including hydroelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar power plants.

