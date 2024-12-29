Short Interest in 3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Decreases By 46.5%

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,900 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 589,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

3SBio Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSBF opened at $0.83 on Friday. 3SBio has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

About 3SBio

3SBio Inc, an investment holding company, develops, produces markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; Cipterbin, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer; TNF, pre-filled aqueous injection solution.

