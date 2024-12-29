Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Trinity Bank, N.A. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TYBT opened at $88.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.03. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.
Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.
Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile
Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.
