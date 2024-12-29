Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYBT opened at $88.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.03. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

